UPDATE at 10:08 a.m. on 6/2/2025: FedEx’s communication manager Sarah Rose Watkins, has issued a statement regarding this morning’s incident outside its Menomonee Falls facility:

We are aware of the incident outside of our North Milwaukee facility and are grateful there are no injuries. Safety of our team members is our highest priority. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation and any further questions should be directed to the investigating authorities.

UPDATE at 8:45 a.m. on 6/2/2025: A suspect remains at large following a shots fired incident at a FedEx facility in Menomonee Falls early Monday morning.

Menonomee Falls Police report there were “no significant injuries” as a result of the shooting, and that the department is working to locate the suspect. No information on the suspect’s identity was provided by police.

UPDATE at 8:15 a.m. on 6/2/2025: In a statement from FedEx:

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A large police presence remains at the FedEx facility near County Line and Pilgrim Roads.

Early reports say the police were called to the location for alleged shots fired on June 2nd.

Employees are being allowed to enter and leave the building, and the roads are now reopened around the facility.

We have a reporter on the scene, and will provide more information as it becomes available.