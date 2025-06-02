MILWAUKEE — The homicide trial of Maxwell Anderson enters day 5 in a MIlwaukee County courtoom.

Anderson faces four felony charges including 1st degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, arson to property other than a building, and hiding a corpse in the death and dismemberment of 19-year-old Sade Robinson.

8:50 a.m. – The state began the day Monday calling Pete Worbington to the stand, a former tenant in the lower unit of the building Anderson lived in on Milwaukee’s south side. Worbington testified he had known Anderson for several years, including that they played Little League together.

Worbington explained that Anderson owned a lot of tools and would do several projects around the house. He noted Anderson was a noisy tenant, and that the two had discussed on multiple occasions noise levels.

10:15 a.m. – Assistant Medical Examiner Dr. Lauren Decker was next to take the stand Monday. Dr. Decker supervised Robinson’s autopsy.