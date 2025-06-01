PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pinch-hitter Jake Bauers’ go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep and extend their winning streak to seven.

Bauers batted for Eric Haase in Christian Yelich’s spot in the lineup after Yelich left with a bruised right hand after being hit by a pitch in the first inning.

With the game tied at 2 after Phillies shortstop Trea Turner’s fielding error allowed a run to score, Bauers doubled down the left-field line off Orion Kerkering (4-2) to put the Brewers ahead.

It was Milwaukee’s first series sweep in Philadelphia since 2015.

Jackson Chourio had two hits an an RBI for his third straight multihit game against the Phillies.

Jose Quintana pitched five innings in his return from the injured list with left shoulder impingement. He allowed two runs and four hits with four walks and struck out three.

Nick Mears (1-0) pitched a scoreless sixth to earn the win. Jared Koenig and Abner Uribe each threw scoreless innings before Trevor Megill pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 12 opportunities.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez exited after giving up Caleb Durbin’s double to lead off the seventh. He allowed two runs — one earned — in six innings.

J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber hit RBI singles in the first two innings for the Phillies, who have lost four straight.

Key moment

Defensive miscues fueled the Brewers’ three-run seventh. Weston Wilson misplayed Durbin’s liner to left field into a double. With two on and two outs, Kerkering induced a ground ball to shortstop from William Contreras. But Turner committed an error to allow Durbin to score, tying the game at 2 and extending the inning for Bauers.

Key stat

This marks the Brewers’ second straight three-game sweep. They won three in a row at home against the Boston Red Sox before heading to Philadelphia. Before this winning streak, the Brewers hadn’t swept a series of at least three games all season.

Up next

Milwaukee travels to Cincinnati to begin a three-game series with Aaron Civale (0-1, 6.00 ERA) scheduled to start Monday night.

The Phillies are off Monday before traveling to Toronto for a three-game series. Zack Wheeler (6-2, 2.96 ERA) will start Tuesday’s opener.