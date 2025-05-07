WASHINGTON D.C. — A Wisconsin Congressman is postponing a town hall after he says he received a credible threat towards his family.

The office of Derrick Van Orden says a letter was sent to his office in Washington threatening his wife, children, and grandchildren.

A spokesperson for Congressman Van Orden says he will miss votes Wednesday, and that the incident has been reported to authorities.

