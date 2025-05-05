INDIANAPOLIS — Ray & Mascari Inc. is voluntarily recalling its “on the vine” tomatoes over concerns of potential salmonella contamination.

The affected product is 4-count packages of “vine ripe tomatoes” in plastic clam shell containers, with a label reading “Packed by Ray & Mascari Inc.” and UPC# 7 96553 20062 1. They were sold by Gordon Food Service stores in 11 states, including Wisconsin.

Gordon Food Service Store has locations in West Milwaukee, Racine, Madison, Franklin and Appleton.

The recall initiated from Hanshaw & Capling Farms of Immokalee, Florida over “possible presence of Salmonella in their facility.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration notice says no illnesses have been reported.

Consumers are advised to discard the tomatoes and not consume them. Questions or reports of any illness may be directed to Ray & Mascari Inc. at 1-317-637-0234.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, salmonella symptoms include stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, headache and appetite loss. They typically start between six hours and six days after infection and can last from four to seven days.