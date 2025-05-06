MILWAUKEE – When it opens in spring of 2027 the new Milwaukee museum will be called the Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin. The name along with a new logo depicting the twin buildings of the institutions being built at 6th and McKinley downtown were announced on Tuesday.

“With the name we saw an opportunity to better define who we are and who we serve,” said Dr. Ellen Censky, President and CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum. She told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News MPM is the most visited museum in the state, and she wanted a new name that reflected that. “We sit in Milwaukee. and we are thrilled to sit in Milwaukee, but we do serve the entire State of Wisconsin. In fact, fifty percent of our visitors come from outside of Milwaukee County.”

The name could potentially be altered if a naming rights sponsor were to step up to help fund the $240 million dollar new museum. Censky told WTMJ, “If there’s somebody out there who wants to put their name on this building, we will certainly be open to that discussion.” Censky did reject the idea of a corporate sponsor, saying, “We are not looking for a company, but more so a family, a long established family.”

The Nature and Culture Museum of Wisconsin is scheduled to open in the spring of 2027. Watch the brand reveal video: