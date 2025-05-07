MILWAUKEE — While the story of the abandoned boat “Deep Thought” left grounded on the Lake Michigan shore between Bradford and McKinley Beaches in Milwaukee isn’t over yet, it’s residence along the lakefront is officially done.

The boat was finally removed Tuesday, nearly seven months after it was first stranded by its owners in October of 2024. All-City Towing worked throughout the day slowly moving the boat from the sand to the rocks, before lifting it on to a tralier and bringing it to their lot on Milwaukee’s south side.

The proceedings had a festival-like nature at times, with hundreds gathering throughout the day for as little as a few minutes, to as long as the whole process, to take in the action.

WTMJ’s Adam Roberts was on scene throughout the removal process, capturing the action; I witnessed plenty of sights and sounds over the course of nearly 14 hours on the scene, from ballet poses and entrepeneureal endeavors, to men swimming with plungers strapped to their heads. And of course, the removal of the abandoned boat, inch by carefully planned inch at a time:

Milwaukee ballet dancer Alyssa Schilke strikes a pose atop Deep Thought as the sun rises May 6th, 2025. Image Credit: Adam Roberts

Two swimmers finish their workout with pullups on the bow of Deep Thought just before towing crews move in to remove the abandoned boat. May 6th, 2025. Image Credit: Adam Roberts

Two passerby look out towards Lake Michigan from atop Deep Thought before its removal. May 6th, 2025. Image Credit: Adam Roberts

The first All-City Towing crew members begin to assess the area around Deep Thought. May 6th, 2025. Image Credit: Adam Roberts

The first portion of the Deep Thought site to be removed by All-City Towing is the remnants of a pontoon barge used by Jerry’s Silo Marina during a previous attempt to remove Deep Thought. May 6th, 2025. Image Credit: Adam Roberts

Onlookers watch as All-City Towing begins to remove Deep Thought from Lake Michigan. May 6th, 2025. Image Credit: Adam Roberts

Milwaukee Area Techical College student Magnus Bonde holding a piece of Deep Thought he obtained from the boat and was selling for $10. May 6th, 2025. Image Credit: Adam Roberts

An artist draws Deep Thought from the rocks along the Lake Michigan shoreline. May 6th, 2025. Image Credit: Adam Roberts

Onlookers watch the Deep Thought removal process play out. May 6th, 2025. Image Credit: Adam Roberts

Witnesses picnic on the rocks while watching the Deep Thought removal process. May 6th, 2025. Image Credit: Adam Roberts

All-City Towing workers reorient Deep Thought after removing it from Lake Michigan as onlookers watch the process. May 6th, 2025. Image Credit: Adam Roberts

All-City Towing crew members place wood planks underneath Deep Thought to aid in its removal. May 6th, 2025. Image Credit: Adam Roberts

A view from the heavily graffitied side of Deep Thought as it sits atop rocks along Lake Michigan. All-City Towing workers assess the boat’s position as onlookers watch. May 6th, 2025. Image Credit: Adam Roberts

A pair of bikers sit and watch the removal of Deep Thought behind the safety perimeter set up by All-City Towing. May 6th, 2025. Image Credit: Adam Roberts

Milwaukee County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman is among the onlookers as Deep Thought is removed from Lake Michigan. May 6th, 2025. Image Credit: Adam Roberts

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley addresses the media as the Deep Thought removal process continues. May 6th, 2025. Image Credit: Adam Roberts

No days off for a pair of exercisers at McKinley Park as Deep Thought is loaded onto an All-City Towing trailer. May 6th, 2025. Image Credit: Adam Roberts

Deep Thought is set down onto an All-City Towing trailer. May 6th, 2025. Image Credit: Adam Roberts

Deep Thought begins its journey towards the All-City Towing lot as onlookers follow behind. May 6th, 2025. Image Credit: Adam Roberts

Deep Thought’s ride to the All-City Towing lot along Lincoln Memorial Drive in Milwaukee is delayed slightly while crews reorient the boat and address a hydraulics issue. May 6th, 2025. Image Credit: Adam Roberts