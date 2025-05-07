MILWAUKEE — While the story of the abandoned boat “Deep Thought” left grounded on the Lake Michigan shore between Bradford and McKinley Beaches in Milwaukee isn’t over yet, it’s residence along the lakefront is officially done.
The boat was finally removed Tuesday, nearly seven months after it was first stranded by its owners in October of 2024. All-City Towing worked throughout the day slowly moving the boat from the sand to the rocks, before lifting it on to a tralier and bringing it to their lot on Milwaukee’s south side.
The proceedings had a festival-like nature at times, with hundreds gathering throughout the day for as little as a few minutes, to as long as the whole process, to take in the action.
WTMJ’s Adam Roberts was on scene throughout the removal process, capturing the action; I witnessed plenty of sights and sounds over the course of nearly 14 hours on the scene, from ballet poses and entrepeneureal endeavors, to men swimming with plungers strapped to their heads. And of course, the removal of the abandoned boat, inch by carefully planned inch at a time: