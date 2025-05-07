MILWAUKEE — A string of shootings throughout Milwaukee Tuesday includes three deadly incidents.

The first fatal incident occured in the early morning hours around 2:35am near 39th and Cherry on the city’s near west side, killing a 17-year-old.

The second and third happened on the north side; one took the life of a 35-year-old near 76th and Courtland around 9:45pm, while the third left a 31-year-old dead near 73rd and Mill Road.

Three other non-fatal shootings also were reported throughout the city by Milwaukee Police.

No one is in custody connected to any of the deadly shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

