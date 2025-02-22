UNION GROVE — A charred body has been identified following a house fire in Union Grove Thursday.
Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the house at 801 11th Avenue around 8:18pm. Once the fire was put out, deputies located a body inside the home that was identified as Jeffery Paradise, a 38-year-old man from the Black River Falls area in west-central Wisconsin.
Paradise owned a construction company and was staying in the home while he was renovating the residence. There were space heaters being used in the room where Paradise was staying.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jeffrey Paradise and his friends, family, and loved ones,” said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling in a release Saturday.
The cause of Paradise’s death and the cause of the fire are still under investigation.
