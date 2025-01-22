THIENSVILLE, Wis. — A former teacher has been accused of child enticement in Thiensville. 36-year-old Daniel Rick from Jackson was arrested January 17 and charged with two felonies after a months-long investigation.

Thiensville Police received information in November 2024 that a former teacher working at Christ Alone Lutheran School might have been involved in inappropriate behavior with a student. With the assistance of the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation concluded with Rick’s arrest.

Rick is charged with felony child enticement – expose genitals/pubic area/intimate parts and exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child. Cash bail has been set at $100,000, and he’s due back in court on February 10.