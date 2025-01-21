MILWAUKEE— 60 participants with Special Olympics Wisconsin took part in the third annual basketball clinic in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The clinic took place Monday night at the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center.

Special Olympic athlete Bobby Kuske tells WTMJ that he was thrilled to be on the Bucks practice court and to improve on his skills.

“I plan to work on dribbling, shooting, teamwork and friendship are the things I plan to work on today,” said Kuske. “Coming together for a good sport and a good cause… just to be a part of this experience is really special.”

Helping lead the clinic was Fred Roberts, who played for the Bucks from 1988 to 1993.

Roberts was enthusiastic on having fun with the Special Olympics players and to teach them a few skills.

“To be able to shoot a few shots on a professional court, that’s a thrill,” said Roberts. “We’ll shoot some shots, do a few passing drills, but most of all is having fun.”

Roberts said this was the first time in many years that the Bucks had called for him to come back to the organization to be a part of this clinic.

Special Olympics Wisconsin Director of Communications Jay Messar tells WTMJ that the partnership with the Bucks has helped Special Olympics athletes improve their skills.

“We have a Special Olympics night on Thursday this week coming up,” said Messar. “The Bucks have invited a handful of our athletes to participate in some on-court activations and games and things to really experience behind the scenes component of what enjoying a Bucks event is.”