MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police release body cam video from the shooting and arrest of a suspect wanted for sexual assault of a child from January 6.

Officers arrived to the home near S. 7th Street and W. Arthur Avenue on Milwaukee’s south side just after 9:30pm looking for the suspect wanted for sexual assault and child enticement. Police confirmed he was in the home and were able to communicate with him before he pulled out a gun.

Two officers are shown struggling with the suspect over the gun when one offficer fired his weapon, striking the suspect.

19-year-old Emilio Arner-Ortiz was arrested and taken to the hospital for his injuries. Officers were able to recover the weapon.

He is facing five felony charges including 2nd degree sexual assault of a child, abduction of a child – taking, child enticement – sexual contact, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, and intentionally pointing a firearm at a member of law enforcement from a separate incident on November 7, 2024. His preliminary hearing is set for January 23.

The officer who shot Arner-Ortiz is a 35-year-old man with over 8 years of service on the force. He’s currently on administrative duty per department policy.

The following body cam video is not suitable for all audiences. Please view at your own discretion.