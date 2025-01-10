BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A 5-year-old child was taken to the hospital for evaluation after the car they were riding in crashes into the side of a building that was under construction near the Brookfield Square Mall.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on January 10 near Moorland Road and Brookfield Square Drive. A silver Nissan was traveling south along S Moreland Rd. when it left the road and struck the building causing damage to the southwest corner.

Brookfield police cited the 50-year-old female driver for failing to keep the car under control, violation of child safety restraints, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

The child’s injuries are not considered serious.