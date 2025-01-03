SUSSEX, Wis. — A local church in Sussex invites the community together after the tragic death of a child at school. A prayer vigil will be held Friday, January 3, at 7:00pm at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church in Sussex.

The Hamilton School District – Sussex cancelled classes Friday, January 3 after a 5-year-old boy died in a bus accident in the parking lot of Silver Spring Intermediate School on Thursday, January 2. The child was a 4K student who transferring to a shuttle bus to be taken to Willow Springs Learning Center around 8:30am.

Students on the bus range from 4K through 6th grade, and the circumstances of the accident in the parking lot are still under investigation. In a statement, the Dairyland-Hamilton Bus Company explains it is fully cooperating with local authorities as they investigate this tragic accident.

Classes are expected to resume on Monday.