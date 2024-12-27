MILWAUKEE — It does not appear, at least locally, that 2025 will be a year of mass attrition in the workforce.

“Every new year, every new administration that comes in, there’s always a little uncertainty,” explained Mike Gruich of Brookfield’s LAK Group. “People are still hiring.”

Grubich and his partner, Mike Milsted, advise and coach companies on workplace issues, as well as provide services for individuals in their career paths. LAK Group is a partner of WTMJ. Both suggest companies are getting far more selective in their hiring processes.

“A lot of companies are managing their workforce better, so they’re being a little smarter with that,” Grubich told Wisconsin’s Morning News. “You will see some that downsize a little here and there, but in general, I think you’re going to see an increase in hiring.”

Not only are companies getting more selective, but so are prospective employees.

“The Gen Z’s and Millennials look at career differently,” Milsted explained. “Now they are more empowered, more emboldened, than ever before to ask for what they think they want.”

And many employers are willing to give it to them, provided they’re the right fit for the job and the workplace. Grubich explains companies are, “…using assessments to identify culture fit and fit for roles. They’re using AI in their application process and even in their interview process to help identify the talent that’s a better fit.”

Grubich also shared that job seekers can use artificial intelligence programs to conduct mock interviews, tailored for the company and position for which they’re applying.

Listen to the podcast to hear one way you DO NOT want to use AI on the job hunt.

Learn more about LAK Group: https://www.transformingcareers.com/