KOHLER, Wis. — Investigators from the Kohler Police Department have identified the victims of a December 21 car accident that claimed three lives west of I-43 in the Village of Kohler.

Authorities were alerted to the crash at 11:20 a.m. CST on Dec. 21 for a two-vehicle accident on Lower Falls Rd. Their investigation confirmed that a 35-year-old Sheboygan Falls man was speeding westbound and lost control of his vehicle, leaving the roadway to the north before overcorrecting and veering into oncoming traffic eastbound.

That vehicle crossed into the path of Steve and Lynda Larson, both 77 years old from Sheboygan, who were driving normally when the accident occurred. Police say they were each pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The 35-year-old Sheboygan Falls man, since identified as Curtis Brittion died from his injuries while being transported to a nearby hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still being investigated by the Kohler Police Department. They credited the following agencies with assistance in the response:

Kohler Fire Department

Town of Sheboygan Fire

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office

Sheboygan Fall Police Department

Orange Cross Ambulance

Wisconsin State Patrol

Sheboygan County Highway Department

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed through the investigation.

