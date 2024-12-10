Stories you might have missed form around Wisconsin.

Oshkosh: EAA AirVenture 2025 advance tickets on sale.

It’s never too early to think about the summer, and summer in Oshkosh means EAA AirVenture. on the wings of last year’s record-setting attendance and overseas participation, advance tickets for next year’s 72nd edition of EAA AirVenture, slated for July 21-27, are already on sale. The Oshkosh Northwestern quoted EAA Vice President of Communities and Member Programs Rick Larsen, “As the excitement builds for the world of flight returning to Oshkosh in 2025, we wanted to ensure that advance tickets are available for those who enjoy giving AirVenture tickets as holiday gifts. Even at this time of year, aviation enthusiasts around the world are planning for their own AirVenture experience and sharing photos, videos, and memories of past trips to Oshkosh.” AirVenture’s 2025 programming plans are underway, encompassing the tagline, “One Week: Endless Possibilities.” Full Story

Sturgeon Bay: Listeners take over radio station for a cause.

Have you ever been listening to the radio and thought, “I could do that.”? Maybe you’ve wanted to call your favorite station and request a song. This Friday you can hear all your favorites if you donate to the United Way of Door County. For the third year in a row, United way of Door County is teaming with U-102.1 “The station Built For You” for the Pay to Play for the United Way. According to the Door County Daily News, Listeners can make a $25 donation for a song already in our catalog or $50 if you want the NEW Radio staff to find your favorite. “Pay to Play for the United Way” has raised thousands of dollars each year for the United Way of Door County’s annual campaign. Executive Director Amy Kohnle says the event is also an educational day for listeners and supporters as volunteers share stories of the United Way’s local efforts in between songs. “Pay to Play for the United Way ” runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 13th. Early last week, the United Way of Door County crossed the $500,000 mark of the campaign, just past the halfway point toward their $1 million goal. Full Story

Green Bay: Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary gets $500K grant.

Now that Green Bay has received a grant to bring back swimming and recreation to Bay Beach Amusement Park, it’s time to focus on the surrounding water and wildlife. A $500,000 grant that sailed through the Parks Committee and City Council is earmarked to do just that. The Press Gazette reported that the grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will fund the planning and design of what Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department director Dan Ditscheit called “a significant habitat project for the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary and waterways around Renard Island. The major goal for the grant money is to “improve shoreline and in-water habitats to create a more naturalized and accessible area for fish and wildlife populations while promoting recreational activities for the community.” The grant money will go exclusively to finding a contractor who will: get a lay of the land as it exists today, from detailing the native and non-native plants to mapping floodplains, and recommend future vegetation to be planted for habitat improvement, and fauna, like mussels, to be introduced into the water. Full Story