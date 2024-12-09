Police have arrested a 26-year-old man with a weapon consistent with the gun used to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, New York’s police commissioner said Monday.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was born and raised in Maryland, has ties to San Francisco, and his last known address in Honolulu, Hawaii, Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a news briefing.

The man was taken into custody after police got a tip that he had been spotted at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

“As of right now, the information we’re getting from Altoona is that the gun appears to be a ghost gun that may have been made on a 3D printer, capable of firing a 9 mm round,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a news briefing.

This is a breaking news story; more information will be added as it becomes available.