ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — A significant step in keeping Southeast Wisconsin safe from gun violence was made Thursday afternoon.

FBI investigators and Milwaukee police announced the sentencing of 22-year-old Demario Robinson for selling and distributing hundreds of machine gun conversion devices or switches. This comes amid a rise in automatic detections and recovered machine guns by Milwaukee police.

Devices known as switches turn semi automatic guns into fully automated weapons. Gun switches can be 3-D printed and often come from China, which can be difficult for investigators to keep track of.

“Robinson bought and imported more than 200 switches between July of 2022 and June of 2023,” said FBI Special Agent Michael Hensle. “Possession of a machinegun conversion device is a federal crime regardless of if the user has a firearm license.”

Robinson was sentenced to over seven years in prison. He was charged after authorities intercepted a package from China last summer.

“We know we have hundreds of these switches in our city, which makes it difficult for us to get ahead of this. But with the intelligence and working with resources and collaboration with community groups and federal investigators, we will make an impact.” said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman.

Several other individuals were arrested throughout the year in southern Wisconsin on similar charges.

A typical sentencing for possession of a machinegun conversion device results in 10 years in federal prison and fines up to $250,000.