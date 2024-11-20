MILWAUKEE — Grammy Award-winning artist Darius Rucker will play the Bank Five Nine Main Stage during the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair.

The former front-man and rhythm guitarist for the successful 90’s alternative rock band Hootie and the Blowfish sold more than 25 million albums worldwide with hit songs like, “Let Her Cry”, “Only Wanna Be with You”, and “Hold My Hand”. Rucker went solo and hopped genres in 2008 with his first country album Learn to Live. He won a Grammy in 2014 for Best Solo Country Performance for his version of “Wagon Wheel”.

Tickets for reserved seating at the concert go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. and includes entrance into the state fair for the day of the show. Pre-sale tickets are currently available with the Friends of the Fair membership and benefit the Wisconsin State Fair Foundation.