PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Cases of pertussis or whooping cough are on the rise in Ozaukee County.

The Port Washington – Saukville School District is working with the Washington Ozaukee Health Department after multiple cases were reported in the district. The district has notified families about potential exposures and is working on mitigation efforts, including cleaning procedures to “ensure a safe school environment”.

Pertussis or whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory illness where the bacteria releases toxins that damage the cilia or hair-like extensions that line the upper respiratory system, causing airways to swell. The bacteria spreads from person to person through the air, and symptoms can last for two weeks after coughing starts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend getting vaccinated against pertussis to prevent spread of the disease, and good hygiene including frequent hand washing and covering your mouth when coughing.