MILWAUKEE — Two children went missing Saturday afternoon in Milwaukee.
The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking help finding 10-year-old Michael E. Miller and 11-year-old Jaden D. Barksdale.
Miller and Barksdale were both last seen in the area of North 38th St and West Lancster Ave, on Saturday, November 16, around 3:30 p m.
Miller is a black male, 4 feet 2 inches tall , weighing 76lbs. with brown eyes, a black medium afro hair style, wearing black Adidas pants with a white stripe and white Adidas shirt with white Nike Dunk Shoes. He was carrying a black backpack.
Barksdale is a black male, 5 feet tall, weighing 90lbs. with brown eyes, black low-cut hair, wearing a Sponge Bob t-shirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes.
It is unknown if they are still together. Anyone with information should contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s Seventh District at 414-935-7272.