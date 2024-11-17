MILWAUKEE — Two children went missing Saturday afternoon in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking help finding 10-year-old Michael E. Miller and 11-year-old Jaden D. Barksdale.

Miller and Barksdale were both last seen in the area of North 38th St and West Lancster Ave, on Saturday, November 16, around 3:30 p m.

Miller is a black male, 4 feet 2 inches tall , weighing 76lbs. with brown eyes, a black medium afro hair style, wearing black Adidas pants with a white stripe and white Adidas shirt with white Nike Dunk Shoes. He was carrying a black backpack.

Michael Miller, courtesy Milwaukee Police Department

Barksdale is a black male, 5 feet tall, weighing 90lbs. with brown eyes, black low-cut hair, wearing a Sponge Bob t-shirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Jaden Barksdale, courtesy Milwaukee Police Department

It is unknown if they are still together. Anyone with information should contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s Seventh District at 414-935-7272.