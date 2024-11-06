Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Waukesha: GE Healthcare expands Waukesha medical imaging equipment operation.

Medical imaging is a crucial tool for diagnosing disease, identifying a course of treatment, and determining whether therapy is successful for millions of patients. In an effort to support Wisconsin’s efforts in personalized medicine, GE HealthCare is now manufacturing the company’s latest Omni Legend imaging scanners in Waukesha. Image quality can make the difference between finding small lesions earlier or, if found in later stages, can affect patient outcomes and disease management. The Journal Sentinel reports that according to GE Healthcare, clinicians are increasingly adopting imaging and Artificial Intelligence-based solutions for enhanced quality compared with standard care. The manufacturing expansion marks the first North American production site for Omni Legend PET/CT imaging equipment, which GE HealthCare says enables faster scan times and image optimization. Production of the machines started in September at the Waukesha south operations plant, and the first Omni Legend system from Waukesha was shipped Wednesday. Full Story

Milwaukee: Last living player on First Milwaukee Braves team dies.

The last living player from the first Milwaukee Braves has died. Joey Jay, who debuted at just 17 years old in 1953 as a member of the first-year Milwaukee Braves, died in his Florida home at age 89, according to his obituary in the New York Times. He was a pitcher for the first Milwaukee Braves team after it relocated from Boston, and he also held the distinction of the first Little League alumnus to appear in the big leagues. The Journal Sentinel reported that the Connecticut native was signed out of high school for $40,000, still two months shy of his 18th birthday and was immediately brought to the big leagues. Jay became a greater contributor in 1958, the year the Braves reached the World Series but lost to the Yankees in seven games. He worked 96⅔ innings that year with a 2.14 ERA. Following the 1960 season, he was traded to Cincinnati, but returned to the Braves in 1966 at the end of his career when the team had already left Milwaukee. Full Story

Kenosha: City partners with CityWise to launch apartment directory.

Looking for affordable, safe rentals can be a harrowing endeavor. That is changing in Kenosha. The city has partnered with CityWise, an online apartment directory to help renters find their next home. The new local service has already connected more than 1,600 people interested in renting with local landlords according to the Kenosha News. City officials told the paper that the platform makes it easier for Kenosha residents, or those who are looking to move to Kenosha, to find affordable rental properties online. The directory will serve as a comprehensive resource for Kenosha residents seeking rental homes, offering features such as: detailed listings, a user-friendly interface, and regular updates. CityWise operations manager Dianna Mason said, “This directory will give residents access to a larger volume of rentals not commonly found on traditional listing sites, including smaller, more affordable apartments and houses that often don’t appear on other platforms.” The apartment directory is free for renter and is now live. Full Story