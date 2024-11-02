KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — Four new felony charges have been filed in Kenosha County against former Riverview Elementary School staffer, Anna Marie Crocker.

The new charges were detailed in an ammended criminal complaint after two new victims were discovered. They are exposing a child to harmful materials, exposing a child to harmful descriptions, exposing genitals, and child enticement — which carries a maximum sentence of no more than 25 years in prison.

Crocker was previously charged with 1st-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, possession of child pornography, and child exploitation, after she was accused of forcing a 12-year-old child to perform sexual acts during a sleepover at her residence.

Soon after it was reported that Crocker had been arrested another victim decided to come forward and a third victim was found while investigators looked through Crocker’s message history.

New details in the complaint include Crocker sending sexually explicit messages, images and videos Crocker sent to the two other children. The complaint alleges Crocker sent sexually explicit images videos and messages to one 13-year-old victim, in late September using the social media platform Snapchat. Crocker allegedly sent another 16-year old victim explicit messages over Snapchat and invited him to her residence.

A full detail of the charges and evidence against Crocker are listed in the updated criminal complaint.