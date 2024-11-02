MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Mukwonago police are investigating two gunshot deaths on the city’s north side.

While police would not confirm to our partners at TMJ4 the names of those who died, the Mukwonago Area School District released a statement regarding the death of Mukwonago school board member Vito Schwartz with similar circumstances.

Schwartz was the owner of SemperFi Roofing & Exteriors, a veteran of the Marine Corps, and father to four students who are alumni of or currently enrolled at Mukwonago schools. SemperFi Roofing & Exteriors is a partner of Good Karma Brands.

Mukwonago Area School District Message on November 2, 2024

Officers found a 45-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds from a small caliber gun at a home near County Highway E and County Highway EE. The home did not appear to be broken into, and police confirm they are not currently not looking for suspects.