WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The West Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

44-year-old Monica Spoto was reported missing on Friday, October 25, and was last seen at the Fairfield Inn in West Milwaukee on October 18 when she told her family she was headed to an area near S 81st Street and W Greenfield Avenue in West Allis.

Her family says her phone no longer receives calls. Their attempts to reach out or send money have gone unanswered. Her last text to her family said she loved them and tried her best. Police say the text contained no specific suicidal ideation, but her family is concerned due to a history of drug use.

She may be living at a West Allis residence near S 81st Street, however police have been unable to make contact with anyone at that address. Anyone with information on Monica Spoto’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the West Milwaukee Police Department.