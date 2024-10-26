GERMANTOWN, Wis. — The Germantown School District confirms that a report of an individual with a gun at Germantown High School was “not credible”.

Germantown Police received a 911 call around 6:20pm on Friday, October 25 saying that “an unidentified individual was seen with a gun” at the school. Police and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies swept the building, and didn’t find any person or a weapon. One person was taken to the hospital “because of a medical condition due to the stress of the situation”.

The Germantown School District says normal activities will resume at the high school for Saturday, October 26.