MILWAUKEE— Milwaukee Police are currently investigating the death of a 12 year-old that took place on Saturday afternoon within the 4600 block of North 48th Street.

According to police the 12 year-old was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police took a 15 year-old into custody and charges are currently being reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office.

Residents have been asked if they know anything more about this investigation to call the Milwaukee Police Department.