WAUKESHA, Wis. — City of Waukesha Fire officials warn of a smelly substance floating in the Fox River.

Crews were called just after 2pm on Monday, October 28, to an “unusual substance” coming out of a storm water discharge into the Fox River near Barstow and Riversfront Street. The substance had an “oily sheen in the river with an unusual odor”.

Hazmat teams are working on collecting the substance, and working with the Wisconsin DNR to identify it.

Officials noted that the flow was “getting less and less during booming operations”, so they aren’t concerned at this point of this being a large amount of substance entering the river.

The Waukesha Fire Department reminds residents to properly dispose of household chemicals, and not to use the storm drains for disposal.