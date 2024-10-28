UPDATE at 1:45pm on October 28: The name of the 12 year old who died in a Milwaukee shooting has been released. The Medical Examiner reports that homicide is the cause of death for Marquell Newburn of Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE— A 12-year-old is dead after an afternoon shooting on Milwaukee’s north side.

The incident took place just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday near N. 48th Street and W. Glendale Avenue. Milwaukee Police said the 12-year-old was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and later died from their injuries.

A 15-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting. Charges are pending.

Milwaukee Police are requesting that anyone with information contact them at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.