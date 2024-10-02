JUNEAU – Following a two-city tour of Wisconsin Tuesday, former President Donald Trump is already preparing for another visit to the state in the next week.

Trump plans to hold a rally at the Dodge County Airport in Juneau this Sunday at 2 p.m. Doors will open for the event at 10 a.m.

The event will take place one day after the former President makes his return to Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of the first of two attempted assassinations against Trump this campaign.

The Juneau Trump rally will be the second visit by a presidential candidate to Wisconsin in four days; Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Fox Valley for her own campaign event. While a site for the Harris event hasn’t been officially released, there are numerous road closures being planned out for Thursday in the Fond du Lac County City of Ripon.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: