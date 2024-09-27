FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A 16-year-old remains in stable condition at Children’s Hospital from injuries after she escaped her home from fire in Fond du Lac.

The City of Fond du Lac Police Department and City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a house near Packer and Arndt just after 11pm on Monday, September 23. Officers found the house engulfed in fire and smoke on its east side.

The teenager was able to escape the fire from the second story by climbing out a window, but was injured as she fell to the ground. She was taken to Children’s Hospital for her injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Firefighters contained the fire before it could spread to other buildings, but the damage was extensive. Investigators found that an “improvised incendiary device was used to target the residence resulting in significant property damage and injuries,” determining that the cause of the fire was arson.

Detectives identified and arrested a 60-year-old man in Menasha in connection with the fire. He is in the Fond du Lac County Jail facing multiple charges.