Former President Donald Trump will campaign in Wisconsin this weekend after a three-day bus tour of his surrogates visits communities across the state.
The Team Trump Bus Tour will make three stops each day, featuring speakers including Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Brian Schimming, former Gov. Tommy Thompson and Moms for Liberty Ozaukee County chair Scarlett Johnson.
Monday
- Hudson: 10:00 a.m.
- 121 2nd Street
- Altoona: 1:00 p.m.
- 3712 Spooner Avenue
- Kronenwetter: 5:00 p.m
- 1489 Village Way
Tuesday
- Green Bay: 10:00 a.m.
- 1483 W Mason Street
- Appleton: 12:30 p.m.
- 2339 Wisconsin Avenue
- Beaver Dam: 4:00 p.m.
- 1015 S Spring Street
Wednesday
- Reedsburg: 10:00 a.m.
- 1599 E Main Street
- Watertown: 1:30 p.m.
- Kathy’s Buffalo Bar: 814 N Church Street
- Waukesha: 6:00 p.m.
- Town Hall at Waukesha County Expo Center: 1000 Northview Road
Tuesday will feature candidate for U.S. Senate Eric Hovde at the Beaver Dam stop. The final stop at the Waukesha town hall will feature Former Governor Tommy Thompson, Former Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense Kash Patel, Vivek Ramaswamy and Lara Trump.
General admission tickets are available online.
The former president himself will not be on the Trump Bus Tour. His next visit to Wisconsin is scheduled in Prairie du Chien on Saturday. Trump will speak at 11:30 a.m. at the Prairie du Chien Area Arts Center.
The Trump campaign says the focus will be on immigration, which was also the focus of his running mate JD Vance’s speech during a visit to Eau Clair last week.
Trump last campaigned in Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 7 when he held a rally at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee.