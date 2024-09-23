Former President Donald Trump will campaign in Wisconsin this weekend after a three-day bus tour of his surrogates visits communities across the state.

The Team Trump Bus Tour will make three stops each day, featuring speakers including Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Brian Schimming, former Gov. Tommy Thompson and Moms for Liberty Ozaukee County chair Scarlett Johnson.

Monday

Hudson: 10:00 a.m. 121 2nd Street

Altoona: 1:00 p.m. 3712 Spooner Avenue

Kronenwetter: 5:00 p.m 1489 Village Way



Tuesday

Green Bay: 10:00 a.m. 1483 W Mason Street

Appleton: 12:30 p.m. 2339 Wisconsin Avenue

Beaver Dam: 4:00 p.m. 1015 S Spring Street



Wednesday

Reedsburg: 10:00 a.m. 1599 E Main Street

Watertown: 1:30 p.m. Kathy’s Buffalo Bar: 814 N Church Street

Waukesha: 6:00 p.m. Town Hall at Waukesha County Expo Center: 1000 Northview Road



Tuesday will feature candidate for U.S. Senate Eric Hovde at the Beaver Dam stop. The final stop at the Waukesha town hall will feature Former Governor Tommy Thompson, Former Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense Kash Patel, Vivek Ramaswamy and Lara Trump.

General admission tickets are available online.

The former president himself will not be on the Trump Bus Tour. His next visit to Wisconsin is scheduled in Prairie du Chien on Saturday. Trump will speak at 11:30 a.m. at the Prairie du Chien Area Arts Center.

The Trump campaign says the focus will be on immigration, which was also the focus of his running mate JD Vance’s speech during a visit to Eau Clair last week.

Trump last campaigned in Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 7 when he held a rally at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee.