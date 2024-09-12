Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Mosinee: Central Wisconsin Airport receives federal funds.

Federal funding, you are cleared for landing at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee. The airport will receive more than $700,000 in federal funding for upgrades. The money will come from the 2024 annual government funding bill. The Wausau Daily Herald reports that a news release from Senator Tammy Baldwin stated that more than $34 million if federal funding was distributed across Wisconsin fro safety and operation improvements through the Federal Aviation Administration. The Central Wisconsin Airport project which is also funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will reconstruct a sponsor-owned federal contract tower, and install pre-existing equipment eligible for the funding. Brian Grefe, the airport director said the funds will help Central Wisconsin Airport modernize essential equipment and enhance safety and efficiency. Wisconsin received almost $15 million in funding toward the Airport Improvement Program for various projects at “non-primary” airports across the state. Full Story

Wausau: VP Candidate Tim Walz to campaign in Wausau.

You probably don’t need to be reminded that Wisconsin is a swing state and the focus for both parties. In another example of the state’s importance, democratic Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will campaign in Wausau tomorrow as part of the Harris-Walz campaigns effort to barnstorm battleground states after Tuesday’s debate. The Harris-Walz campaign told the Journal Sentinel that they have pledged to hit every media market in every battleground state in the coming week. VP Harris started in North Carolina and heading to Pennsylvania. The campaign has also started airing a new ad in battleground states after the debate. Walz will also be campaigning in Michigan. The campaign is also launching a national ad targeted to eight battleground states. the ad will focus on Harris’ support of a federal ban on food price gouging, capping the cost of prescription drugs and working to increase affordable housing. Full Story

Racine: O&H Danish Bakery celebrates 75th anniversary.

It takes a pretty good bakery to make something that people love for 75 years. O&H Danish Bakery has done that with their famous Kringle and other scratch made pastries. The Racine based bakery will celebrate it’s 75th anniversary with the public this Saturday from 10-2 at their Washington Avenue location. In addition to thanking the public for their support, O&H will celebrate by bringing back four popular Kringle flavors for two weeks to represent the four O&H generations. The celebration will also feature live music, family friendly activities and games, a pizza food truck, Kringle samples and more. The past Kringle flavors that will be featured during the anniversary celebration are: Apricot Sugar to represent the 50’s, as a tribute to the second generation in the 70’s there’s Pineapple Pecan Kringle. The third generation represents the 90’s with Custard Poppyseed Kringle and the 20’s and fourth generation is represented with a Cherry-Almond Macaron Kringle. The bakery opened in 1949 when Danish baker Christian Oleson decided to open his own business after working in Racine bakeries for 25 years. O&H has gained national acclaim, offering 20 flavors of Kringle at a time and making up to 7,00 Kringle a day during the holidays. Full Story