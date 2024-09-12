MILWAUKEE — Fans mingled with their heroes at the Marcus Majestic Cinema in Brookfield for the world premiere of “Just a Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers.” Spoiler alert, the team loses in Game Seven of the World Series.

That much, any Brewers fan knows, but the players from the most successful team in Brewers history insist there are still untold stories.

“None that I’m going to tell you,” joked pitcher Mike Caldwell.

He, and most of the players from that 1982, American League Champion team, gathered to see the feature-length documentary for the first time.

“I guess our last reunion, Vuckovich wasn’t here,” second baseman Jim Ganter said. “It’s great to see Voukie again.”

Ganter was among the players joyfully signing autographs from fans who paid to be among the first to see the film.

“I went to the ballgame with my dad,” said one fan, clutching a 1982 World Series pennant. “Got my first autographs on it today.”

“You worry when they stop asking,” reliever Rollie Fingers said of signing baseballs and baseball cards.

Outfielder Charlie Moore added: “Everybody looks pretty good. They walk a little bit slower, but the guys for their age, I imagine all of us are close to 70. I think everybody looks great.”

Current Brewers executives were also at the screening, as was then owner, now Major League Baseball Commissioner Emeritus, Bud Selig. The film, years in the making from local producers Sean Hanish and Kelly Kahl, will run on Marcus Theater screens in Wisconsin for at least the next week, bringing the wonder of the 1982 Brewers back to Milwaukee more than 40 years later.

