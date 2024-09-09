A batch of second generation ash trees could be to blame for a recent uptick in emerald ash borers (EAB), a horticulturist told WTMJ.

The invasive insect is said to be found in every county in Wisconsin. They were first detected in 2008.

“Once the ash trees were gone, the population of the emerald ash borer went down,” said Kurt Bartel, of David J Frank landscape contracting. “But now we’re seeing an extreme amount of 12-foot ash trees coming up as a second generation (along wood-lines and highways). I think you’ll see a resurgence of the insect.”

It’s possible to protect ash trees from the dreaded pest, but no matter what, EABs are here to stay, according to Bartel.

“Both ash trees and EABs will co-exist,” he said.

