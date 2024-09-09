FOND DU LAC – An alleged social media threat against schools in Fond du Lac leads to an increased police presence at Theisen and Woodworth Middle Schools Monday.

Principals at the schools Brad Nerat and Michael Lytle said the move is out of an abundance of caution despite no credible threat against the schools being found.

“This incident serves as an unfortunate example of what can happen when rumors spread, either in person or via social media” said the joint statement released Sunday. “We encourage everyone to think before they share unfounded rumors with others, especially if they involve potential threats to school safety”.

Classes are in session as scheduled at both schools today.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: