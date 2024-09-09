Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Bonduel: A salmonella outbreak has been linked local poultry farm

A salmonella outbreak has been linked to eggs from Milo’s Poultry Farms in Bonduel. According to the latest data from the CDC, people in nine states have been affected and no deaths have been reported. Out of the 65 illnesses that have been reported, 42 are in Wisconsin. Twenty Four people have been hospitalized. The ages of those affected range from 2-88. While the number of reported illnesses might seem low, experts say the number of people who are sick is probably higher than reported because many people recover without seeing a doctor or being tested for salmonella. The eggs were sold to stores in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan. They were recalled on Friday with the recall including all chicken egg types, all expiration dates and carrying the labels, “Milo’s Poultry Farms” or “Tony’s Fresh Markets”. The Journal Sentinel reports that the Wisconsin department of Health services recommends throwing the eggs away if you have them and washing items and surfaces that came in contact with the eggs. Full Story

Green Bay: Whooping cough confirmed at Green Bay Middle School.

Brown County has been reporting cases of whooping cough since late April and the cases continue to spread. Last week a student at Edison Middle School in Green Bay was sent home due to a confirmed case of whooping cough according to a letter sent home to parents. The Press-Gazette reports that according to the letter, the case occurred between August 27-29. Individuals who might be close contacts or whose children might be close contacts will be contacted directly by the Brown County Health and Human Services Department. Currently, there are over 35 cases of whooping cough in Brown County. If you’re not familiar, whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory infection that is treated with antibiotics. The most common symptom is a hacking cough followed by a high pitched inhale that can sound like a whoop. other symptoms include a runny nose, nasal congestion, fever and red, watery eyes. Full Story

Milwaukee: helping Hands group home set to close.

Usually the “not in my back yard” contingent is thought of as uncaring and selfish, but sometimes they have a point. At a gathering with Wedgewood residents last week, Ald. Mark Borkowski and Rep. Bob Donovan announced that the Helping Hands group home on Sunset drive will be permanently closing. The closing comes as a result of nearby residents reporting numerous incidents of violence and abuse at the facility. The Journal Sentinel reports that an investigation by regulators is ongoing according to Borkowski. On Saturday, a former caretaker of the home was charged with one count of intentionally abusing a resident. For the last year and a half, Borkowski said he has been trying to confront the challenges the home has caused for the community. Residents of the neighborhood say they have filed multiple complaints of screams, shouting and loud music from inside the house and also say that residents often left the house naked or in soiled adult diapers. Another incident neighbors reported was in April. Margaret Fisher, a resident on the block said she saw caregivers slam a resident onto the hood of a car. The group home on Sunset is one of eight facilities in Milwaukee and West Allis owned by Helping Hands. Full Story