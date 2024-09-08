KENOSHA — Kenosha police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a woman and her unborn child on Friday.

Police found a car near 65th St. and 13th Ave. just before 4:30 p.m. on 9/6/24 with a 22-year-old pregnant woman who had been shot inside the car.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Lawrence Franklin Jr. is the primary person of interest and is considered armed and dangerous. He’s 5 feet 3 inches and weighs approximately 105 pounds.

Police said Franklin Jr. knows that he is wanted by law enforcement.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234.