MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources needs red and white pine cones. They are collecting the cones for its reforestation program.

“The state nurseries will pay collectors to bring in these cones,” said Joseph Vande Hey, Wisconsin DNR forestation team leader at the Wilson State Nursery in Boscobel. “We have a network of seed- and cone-buying stations scattered across the state.”

The DNR says that early September is the best time to collect mature pine cones. You should look for them to have just turned brown and before the scales have opened so that they are retaining the seeds.

“The state nurseries pay $125 per bushel of red pine cones and $60 per bushel of white pine cones,” according to the DNR. “A bushel is 8 gallons, and experienced collectors can pick a bushel of red pine cones in about 2-3 hours when the cone crop is good. White pine cones are larger, so picking a bushel usually takes about an hour.”

Pine Cone. Photo credit: Wisconsin DNR

How To Collect

Before collecting cones, contact one of the state nurseries to ensure purchasing is still open. Griffith Nursery – Wisconsin Rapids 715-424-3700 Wilson Nursery – Boscobel 608-375-4123 Hayward Nursery – Hayward 715-492-1204

All seeds must be of natural origin. Trees in your yard are not appropriate for seed harvest.

When mature, the seed within will develop a dark brown seed coat with a papery light brown wing. The perfect time to pick the cones is before the cone opens.

Wear gloves so your hands don’t get covered in sap.

Picking is easiest and safest for the collector and the tree when done from the ground using handheld landscaping shears.

A quick snip leaves a small wound on the tree and a clean cone. Then, a collector just needs to store the cones in a cool, dry area until they can be transported to a seed collection site.

Do not mistake Austrian or Scotch pine for red or white pine. Scotch pine bark is flaky (especially toward the upper part of the stem) and orange, and its cones appear twisted and green, even at maturity. Austrian pine tends to be found in urban environments, has a stocky appearance and has darker bark. The DNR’s “Forest Trees of Wisconsin” booklet can help collectors identify red and white pines.

How To Sell