BEI:

Written by

The Associated Press

Jackson Chourio’s two-run single in the seventh gave Milwaukee a 4-2 lead. The rookie went 4 for 5 with 2 RBIs, scored a run and stole his 18th base of the season. At 20 years, 163 days, he became the youngest player with a four-hit game since Juan Soto on June 20, 2018, according to MLB.com.

Luken Baker’s two-run homer in the seventh tied the game at 4-all. It was Baker’s first career pinch hit homer and the third straight game that a Cardinals pinch hitter has gone deep. St. Louis is also the last team to turn the feat in a stretch from April 29-May 1, 2021.

TRANSACTION

The Cardinals optioned infielder Nolan Gorman to the minors and recalled infielder José Fermín from Triple-A Memphis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: LHP Rob Zastryzny (left elbow) hopes to start playing catch since experiencing tightness in his elbow during a three-pitch rehab appearance on August 13 for Triple-A Nashville.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (lower back strain) threw 85 pitches while allowing four runs on nine hits in five innings in a rehab start at Memphis. Matz allowed a homer, struck out three, walked one and hit a batter.

UP NEXT

The Brewers will start RHP Freddy Peralta (8-7, 4.00 ERA) on Thursday against Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.41 ERA).