MILWAUKEE — Bill Schroeder, the former Brewer, now broadcaster, joined John Mercure and Julia Fello on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to mark his 30 years in the broadcast booth.

During the show, Schroeder, aka “Rock,” reminisced about some of his most memorable moments calling Brewers games.

“My favorite all-time was in 2008, when the Brewers beat the Cubs. The Brewers made the post-season for the first-time in 26 years, I’ll never forget it.”

He shared stories about his broadcast career, including calling a few innings with rap mogul, Snoop Dogg just this season. “Me, and Snoop don’t have much in common, but we had a good time together. It was definitely a fun moment for sure this year”

Schroeder also reflected on the evolution of the team and how broadcasting the games has changed over the years. It was a fun, nostalgic look back at his remarkable journey with the Milwaukee Brewers, and there looks like no end is in sight for Rock!

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with Julia Fello and John Mercure airs on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. CST.