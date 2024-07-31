MILWAUKEE – Police are asking the public’s help searching for missing 14-year-old Jariah Giles and her three-day-old daughter Mylehni Childress.

Giles is described as a 14-year-old black female, 5’04, 110lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Giles was last seen wearing a black and blue space theme shirt, black pants with a white stripe, and a purple hair bonnet.

Giles is with her three-day-old daughter, Childress, who is described as a black female with black hair and black eyes, wearing unknown clothing.

Giles and Childress were last seen near North 36th Street and West Meinecke Avenue Wednesday, July 31st at approximately 12:10 AM.

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.