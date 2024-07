What does President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race mean for Wisconsin’s voters?

Does the selection of Vice President Kamala Harris change the momentum in the race long-term?

TMJ4’s Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson sat down with Steve Scaffidi, host of the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, for a conversation on where the race for president goes next, and what other surprises could capture the ever-changing political landscape of the 2024 presidential race.