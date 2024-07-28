MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee law enforcement are investigating a number of deadly incidents around the city.

First, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired on the freeway. This happened on US-45 northbound near the Capitol Drive on-ramp early Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported, but deputies located a bullet fragment on the ramp believed to be related.

Next, Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Milwaukee’s north side. That one happened around 9:30pm Saturday night near 58th and Hampton. A 27-year-old died of gunshot injuries at the scene.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects in that incident.

Finally, police are investigating a fatal hit and run on Milwaukee’s south side. The crash happened around 6:40pm Saturday evening near Walker and 1st Street.

A car speeding on Walker struck a motorcycle with suspects from the car fleeing on foot. The 31 year-old driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Right before the crash, officers attempted to stop the vehicle near 3rd and Virginia… but didn’t pursue the fleeing vehicle. Milwaukee Police are still looking for the suspects.

This all comes on the heels of a Milwaukee Police squad car striking a the body of a 57-year-old in the road on North Ave. near 14th St. Saturday morning. That incident is being investigated as a fata hit and dun.