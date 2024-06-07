What does it mean to be a member of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s watchdog team?

How does a local reporter seemingly get the stories before everybody else does?

Dan Bice has covered politics and more for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for more than three decades. With breaking news as his specialty and a penchant for getting right to the source, Bice is a must read for newspaper aficionados. Scaffidiology Podcast Host Steve Scaffidi sat down with Bice for a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a local watchdog columnist.

Steve Scaffidi is also the host of the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, Monday through Friday, 9–10 a.m.