MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police need to public’s assistance to find a critically missing 10 year old.

Nya Woods was last seen near 51st and Center on Thursday night around 10:30pm.

Nya Woods. Image courtesy of Milwaukee Police Department.

Woods is a 10 year old Black female. She’s 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 80 lbs. with a medium build and long braided hair.

It’s unknown what she was wearing, but she’s possibly sporting pink Crocs shoes.

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 7 at 414-935-7272.