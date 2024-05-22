MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department closed Capitol Drive at 54th Street on Wednesday afternoon for what they told WTMJ is a “tactical situation.”

The incident involved the building that contains both Hayat Pharmacy and Progressive Medical Group.

Progressive Medical Group employee Janquil Allison told our news partners at TMJ4 News that a man came into their office with a gun.

“He ran past the bathroom, his weapon fell, he picked his weapon up and proceeded to run down the hallway,” Allison said. “At this time, I turned back around to go to my desk and sit down at my desk, the Milwaukee Police Department was at the door.”

Allison said officers told her that they were chasing an armed robbery suspect. There is no word on any injuries or whether the suspect is in custody.

WTMJ has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information on the tactical situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.

