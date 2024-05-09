It’s a scene right out of the popular HBO show ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’

When WTMJ’s Erik Bilstad purchased two Mother’s Day cards this week, the cashier at the check-out counter read his cards in front of him. Is it appropriate for a store clerk to read a customer’s cards? The same thing happened to Erik in February when he bought Valentine’s Day cards.

“This is such an invasion of privacy!” said Jen Lada, of ESPN Milwaukee’s Jen, Gabe, and Chewy. “This is (low level) voyeurism. I would feel violated if the clerk read the cards I picked out for my loved ones.”

“I like the cashier’s courage,” said Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch. “(But) what if she says ‘I don’t think that is a good card for your wife…’?”

Both Tauscher and Lada were guests on WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday.

