KENOSHA – In his first court appearance since being charged with 22 counts of disorderly conduct, former Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum (KTEC) West teacher Christian Enwright received a $,5000 bond.

Enwright is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student, with hundreds of deleted Snapchat messages uncovered between Enwright and the student. After outcry from parents, Enwright was fired by the Kenosha Unified School District on May 7.

Defense attorneys sought the dismissal of all charges, arguing that the criminal complaint did not meet the state statute’s criteria for disorderly conduct, saying Enwright didn’t have any intent to cause a disturbance at the time of the act. That argument was rejected by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Gerad Dougvillo.

Enwright pleaded not guilty to all charges and was immediately taken into custody on the $5,000 cash bond, which was requested by the state. Enwright has been ordered to have no contact with the student or family, banned from the KTEC West campus and all other schools, and prohibited from interacting with any children except his own.

He is also not allowed internet access or social media without supervision.

Enwright’s next court appearance, which will be for a pretrial hearing, is scheduled for June 14 at 1:30 p.m.

